MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Travis Kelce thinks the NFL is overdoing it with the Taylor Swift coverage.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard talked with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman over the issue.

“Yeah, well, Travis Kelce shared this with his brother on their podcast, ‘New Heights.’ And while I think a lot of people might agree with what Travis is saying, I’m not particularly buying what Travis is saying,” Wasserman said. “I mean, he is totally blowing up from this relationship, not to mention during the Sunday Night Football broadcast. It wasn’t like they were just going to Taylor Swift and then Travis Kelce on the field. Travis Kelce was also in almost every commercial during the broadcast. So I think he’s benefiting from it greatly. And I think maybe he’s just trying to appease his audience here.”

Regardless, there’s no denying Taylor Swift attending these NFL games has boosted their ratings.

“Listen, I think the philosophy in television is you can never have too much of a good thing,” Wasserman said. “And that definitely seems to be the case with Taylor Swift getting involved in the NFL. The numbers, the ratings, I should say, for Sunday were absolutely staggering.

“It was an average of 27 million viewers, and it peaked at 29 million. I mean, those sound like a step below Super Bowl numbers, which of course, we know is the biggest event on television.

“So just incredible what this relationship is doing for the league.”