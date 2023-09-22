MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner divorce has Hollywood buzzing. TMZ’s Jacob Wassmerman sat down with WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard to discuss Costner’s second divorce.

Cherish: Kevin Costner and Christine Bumgartner are done. TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman is here to tell you about the conclusion after Christine asked for $248,000 a month. Jacob, that’s not what she’s getting.

Jacob: No. What apparently is going to happen is she’s going to get $63,000 a month, which I think is a pretty good consolation prize. This is what Kevin and his attorney, Laura Wasser, were asking for. And it just seems like despite the fact that Christine was really trying to push back on this, she just kept losing and losing every little skirmish that they had. And ultimately, Kevin’s walking away pretty happy, especially when it comes to child custody and child support.

Cherish: Still can’t fathom what you do with even that much money each month. And Jacob, also, when it comes to this divorce, the prenup stands.

Jacob: Yes, the prenup stands. And that’s good news for Kevin. We don’t know the details of the settlement, but from what we’re actually told, it seems like Christine’s walking away with a little bit more than she would have gotten in the prenup. So I guess that’s good news for her. But it seemed like if she were to keep challenging the prenup, she would have to pay Kevin over $1 million including his attorney fees as well. So she saw the writing on the wall and decided just to settle this.

Cherish: Now, Jacob, celebrity divorces seem to keep Kevin’s attorney, Laura Wasser, in business. Just this year she’s been part of Kenny G’s divorce, Shannen Doherty, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis.

Jacob: I mean, she’s a powerhouse. And I think a lot of celebrities, let’s face it, they keep up with the news. They see what’s going on with other people, and they realize that Laura’s winning and definitely helping these celebs keep some of their money. So with that in mind, they say, ‘Hey, Laura, why don’t you come represent me?’