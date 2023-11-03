MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, are welcoming a baby boy into the world soon if not already.

WKRG News 5’s Shamonee Baker and TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman spoke on the newest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Baker mentioned the oldest Kardashian sister was spotted in a Los Angeles medical center on Friday with Barker. The couple has already named their son Rocky.

“Yeah, if you put the pieces together, it seems like she gave birth,” Wasserman said. He added the couple wanted their son born on Halloween, and TMZ has received numerous tips on this.

Baker discussed two other family members were spotted on their way to the hospital on Thursday.

Wasserman said he felt that’s just more proof Kardashian has already given birth.

“Now, the Kardashian family is known to keep big news under wraps,” Shamonee said. “How soon do you think they’ll reveal Rocky to the world?”

Wasserman said he thinks the reveal will be made in an Instagram announcement because the family loves social media and has such a big platform.

“Well, I’ll be looking out for the Instagram post,” Baker said. “Well, if Kourtney has had the baby, congratulations to her and Travis. And if not, I hope she has a safe delivery.”

Each weekday, a News 5 team member talks with a “TMZ” correspondent based in its Playa Vista, California, office. The segment airs at 9 p.m. each weekday on WKRG News 5. It also is published on wkrg.com.