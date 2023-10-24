MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Department of Justice is looking into accusations that the NBA worked to undermine Ice Cube’s Big3 basketball league.

The NBA has denied the accusations, but the DOJ continues to investigate.

WKRG News 5’s Shamonee Baker spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman to get a better idea of what is going on here.

Baker said the Big3 is mostly made up of former NBA players, so why would the NBA even care about the Big3?

“Well, apparently some of the current NBA players have been offered to play in the big three and want to,” Wasserman responded.

He went on to explain NBA players are allowed to participate in summer leagues such as the Drew League, but they’re not allowed to play in the Big3.

Baker mentioned the DOJ’s investigation of the NBA began months ago. She asked where it stands now.

Wasserman responded with the fact that the DOJ met Ice Cube earlier this year and has since reached out to a number of NBA team owners.

Baker asked the question everyone is wondering: “Now, the question I want to know is what happens if the NBA is found guilty?”

“They could pay a hefty fine, a big, big fine,” Wasserman said.

