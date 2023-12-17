MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Michael B. Jordan recently crashed his blue Ferrari into a parked car in Hollywood.

WKRG News 5’s Shamonee Baker spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about the actor’s recent crash.

“Jacob, I remember when I first heard about Michael B. Jordan’s crash,” Baker said. “A lot of people on social media were speculating that he may have been under the influence. But in the video TMZ received, it seems he may have been racing.”

“That’s definitely what it looks like,” Wasserman replied. “This happened a couple of weeks ago. And just for context here, he’s not on the freeway. He’s in the middle of Hollywood. These are streets that are frequently very crowded.

“I guess that he was doing this late at night, but still, he looks like he was going incredibly fast and drifted off, ended up smashing into a parked car. This is the type of stuff I’ll usually see in a video game, but to see it in real life is pretty jarring.”

“Yeah, it’s crazy,” Baker replied. “And like you mentioned, on a busy road in Hollywood. Any word on if anyone was hurt?”

“Fortunately, no one was hurt, and it seems like there was no other property damage other than the two cars that collided here, so that’s the good news,” Wasserman said.

“Well, I just hope everyone is OK, and I hope Michael has some good insurance because he’s going to need it,” Baker said.

