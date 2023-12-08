MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Keanu Reeves’ Los Angeles home was broken into twice on Wednesday.

WKRG News 5’s Shamonee Baker spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman on Friday night about the incidents at the actor’s home.

“Jacob, LAPD was at Reeves’ home twice within a six-hour period on Wednesday,” Baker said.

“Yes, scary situation Wednesday night at Keanu Reeves’ house,” Wasserman said. “So apparently, there was an anonymous 911 call that was made to Keanu Reeves’ house. And when police showed up, they didn’t see anyone there. And then a couple hours later, around 1 a.m., there was another call. This time, though, several people in ski masks were at Keanu Reeves’ house and fled the scene before cops could get there.”

“Well, now, reportedly the burglars left his home with a firearm,” Baker said. “From your knowledge, was there anything else stolen?”

“It’s unclear, and there is a chance that there might have been more stolen,” Wasserman replied. “Thankfully, Keanu Reeves was not there. So when he goes home, he’s going to have to search through his things and see what else might have been taken.”

Baker mentioned this isn’t the first time someone has broken into Reeves’ home.

“No, his house has been a target over the years including in 2014 when there were back-to-back intruder situations and even earlier this year where he got a temporary restraining order against a stalker,” Wasserman replied.

“Yeah, that’s definitely scary,” Baker said. “Like you said, I’m just so happy that he wasn’t home at the time. And I hope LAPD finds out who did this.”

