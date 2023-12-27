MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kanye West has apologized to the Jewish community over social media after he made anti-Semitic comments and showed support for Hitler.

WKRG News 5’s Shamonee Baker spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about the rapper’s long-awaited apology.

“And Jacob, kind of run us through what led to this public apology,” Baker said.

“Well, I think it took everyone by surprise,” Wasserman said. This happened the day after Christmas. Kanye West, who has praised Hitler, praised Nazis and has made a ton of anti-Semitic remarks, came out with an apology that just seemed to be a little bit out of the blue. He released the whole thing, like you said, in Hebrew and released it on X. Now, the question is, why would he be doing something like this? The timing of it seems strange, and the reason could be that he has an album coming out with Ty Dolla $ign. It should be coming out in the next couple of weeks. And the speculation is that, well, if he doesn’t apologize or make amends here, then maybe these streaming platforms, which he relies on heavily to promote and advertise his album, won’t promote him the same. So it’s going to be interesting to see how the rest of it moves forward.”

“And now fans are accusing him of using A.I. to create the apology,” Baker said. “Now, Jacob, TMZ dug deeper into the accusation. And what did you guys find?”

“Yeah, well, I think the reason why is because the apology does not sound like Kanye West,” Wasserman said. “It sounds like very down-the-line conventional apology using some buzzwords that I should maybe say that we see apologies like taking accountability and deeply apologize, things of that nature. So we looked into two different A.I. computer softwares. One of them said that there was an 85% chance that Kanye West used A.I. to craft this apology and then ChatGPT, which is a very popular A.I. program. And when we put in a similar apology or asked for it to, it shot out a very similar one to the one that Kanye West released. So pretty interesting.”

“Wow, 85% chance,” Baker said. “Now, do you think fans believe Kanye’s apology after all this?”

“I don’t,” Wasserman said. “I think we know Kanye West is someone who’s not usually one to apologize and is definitely outspoken. And it’s not like Kanye West said that he loved Hitler one time. He has said it repeatedly just a couple of weeks ago, said, I believe the line was ‘Jesus, Hitler, Ye.’ So that tells you everything that you need to know where he stands.”

“Wow, well let’s hope his apology is sincere,” Baker said.

