MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Remember Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Well, she’s out of prison on parole.

WKRG News 5’s Shamonee Baker spoke with TMZ’s Eric Sinsley about the Missouri woman’s prison release.

“Eric, for the folks who don’t know Gypsy and her mom, Dee Dee, give us some background knowledge and the background story on what led up to the murder,” Baker said.

“Yes, so Gypsy Rose Blanchard was serving a 10-year sentence,” Sinsley said. “She was convicted of second-degree murder in connection to the death of her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard. Her mom was accused of forcing Gypsy to pretend to be disabled. Her mom suffered from Munchausen by proxy, which is a mental disorder where someone fakes illness or inflicts injury upon others.”

“Now, Eric, kind of tell us, why was Gypsy released early?” Baker asked. “Now, this is obviously a crazy story. You know, she was involved in helping a guy kill her mom, and now she’s been released.”

“Yeah, so back in September, we did report that the Missouri Department of Corrections did agree to grant her parole,” Sinsley said. “And they also granted her to get off three years early for today, Dec. 28.”

“All right, Erik, so what happens now?” Baker asked.

“So now her husband, Ryan Anderson, was seen with a camera crew today getting Gypsy out of prison. And she is filming a three-part documentary that will air on Lifetime early 2024,” Sinsley said. “If you remember when she was serving her sentence in prison, there was an HBO documentary that came out, and there was also a scripted series on Hulu. So her story’s already out in front of the cameras. I would not be shocked if after this Lifetime documentary drops earlier next year if she decides to do a reality show.”

“Yeah, I remember watching that Hulu series when it came out and I was like, ‘Wow, this story is just crazy all together,'” Baker said. “Nonetheless, good luck to Gypsy and her husband and thank you for joining us, Eric.”

Each weekday, a News 5 team member talks with a “TMZ” correspondent based in its Playa Vista, California, office. The segment airs at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday on the Gulf Coast CW. It also is published on wkrg.com.