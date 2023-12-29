MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Did you know Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was just released from jail, has a husband?

WKRG News 5’s Shamonee Baker spoke with TMZ’s Branson Quirke about how the couple came to be.

“Branson, how did Gypsy and her husband meet?” Baker asked.

“Well, it’s really interesting,” Quirke said. “I’ve been reading up on how this whole thing went down, how the two met. Well, Ryan Anderson, that’s her husband’s name. Him and Gypsy, they met because he allegedly just had wrote her a letter back in 2020. He had wrote her a letter because his coworker, and this is coming from him, apparently, his coworker had wanted to write Joe Exotic who had been, you know, in prison at the time. Well, he also said, you know, I’m going to write Gypsy Rose Blanchard. So Ryan Anderson wrote her a letter and he himself says that he had no idea that this would, you know, stem into a relationship and eventually turn into a marriage, obviously. But, you know, the two went back and forth, emailing, you know, the last two years, three years. And in 2022 August, the two got married. She just got released yesterday, so it’s really interesting how this whole thing came together.”

“Wow, and now they live happily ever after,” Baker said. “Now she’s posted a selfie on socials. What has Gypsy been up to since being released yesterday?”

“Well, she’s been busy since she got released,” Quirke said. “She was released yesterday, you know, 3:30 a.m. in the morning. She went out and the first thing that we saw her do, first priority on her list apparently, was to go get shoes. We snapped some photos of her walking out of her hotel in just some socks. So obviously, maybe she didn’t have, you know, some shoes to put on. So she went to the store, got some shoes at a local Missouri mall with him. He drove her around in her in his Cadillac. And then on social media, like you said, she posted a selfie, which garnered over 2 million likes. And it was met with so much support, so many supportive comments. I was going for some of the comments this morning. And, I mean, she’s meeting some, you know, a lot of support on this.”

“Wow, well, as we know, Gypsy spent most of her childhood in a wheelchair, so I’m sure she’s excited to start her life over,” Baker said. “Good luck to her and her husband. And thank you for joining us, Branson.”

Each weekday, a News 5 team member talks with a “TMZ” correspondent based in its Playa Vista, California, office. The segment airs at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday on the Gulf Coast CW. It also is published on wkrg.com.