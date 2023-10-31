MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were spotted heading to a Halloween party over the weekend, and Kravitz had quite the ring on her ring finger.

People Magazine has since confirmed the two are engaged with sources close to the situation.

WKRG News 5’s Shamonee Baker spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about the recent engagement between the two stars.

Baker joked after seeing the Kravitz’s ring, she checked both of their Instagram pages, and no announcement was made about the engagement.

“Yeah, and it sounds like this is the real deal…,” Wasserman replied. “And what’s interesting is that, like you mentioned, Channing and Zoe Kravitz, they don’t really typically post one another on social media unlike a lot of the couples that we see.”

The two have been together for more than two years.

“They’ve been together for a little while now, so it looks like they’re taking that next step finally,” Baker said.

Baker asked Wasserman what he thought the wedding would look like.

“That’s a lot for me to predict,” Wasserman said. “But I mean, I think it goes without saying it’s going to be star-studded.”

“Hopefully we’ll get an invite,” Baker laughed.