MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some people are alleging Beyonce bleaches her skin.

WKRG News 5’s Shamonee Baker spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman on the allegations against Queen B.

“This comes after she was seen wearing a platinum blond wig to match her silver dress during the London premiere of her latest film, ‘Renaissance,'” Baker said.

“Tina Knowles was not having this at all,” Wasserman said. “She had some really strong words for people that were bashing Beyonce, claiming that she was trying to make herself whiter, and she was calling these people, you know, bozos and clowns and just saying that their comments were racist, and she was just sick and tired of these negative narratives.”

Baker mentioned Beyonce seemed unbothered by the comments.

“Well, I think Beyonce always been one to show that actions speak louder than words, and she’s never been someone to clap back on social media and is just walk the walk,” Wasserman replied. “And I think this was the perfect response, just in light of all the backlash just showing up in this beautiful white dress and, you know, it puts everyone in silence.”

“Well, nonetheless, Jacob, I think she looks beautiful, and I’m so excited to see her new film,” Baker said. “Are you going to go watch it?”

“I’m definitely going to watch it,” Wasserman said. “I’m a big Beyonce fan myself, so I’m going to be first in line.”

“You and me both,” Baker said.

Each weekday, a News 5 team member talks with a “TMZ” correspondent based in its Playa Vista, California, office. The segment airs at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday on the Gulf Coast CW. It also is published on wkrg.com.