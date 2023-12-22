MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Now that it looks like Britney Spears is making amends with her family, will they get together for the holidays?

WKRG News 5’s Rose Ann Haven spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about the Spears family’s plans for the holidays.

“Will there be a Spears family holiday this year?” Haven asked. “What do you think, Jacob?”

“You know, I don’t think it’s going to be too likely that it happens. But from what we’re being told, Britney Spears’ mom, Lynne, who resides in Louisiana, is definitely holding out hope. She wants to be closer to her daughter and in fact, was actually in Los Angeles just a couple of weeks ago to celebrate Britney’s birthday. So I think a lot of people who are close to the situation are saying, ‘Look, Britney, you have one mom; you should embrace her.’ But I don’t know if it’s that easy, just given all of the Spears family history. But I know that one Spears wants them to be together, and that’s Lynne.”

“There’s no indication that Britney has actually bought a ticket to Louisiana,” Haven said. “I don’t think that we know of, Jacob?”

“No, not yet,” Wasserman said. “So I guess we’re going to have to wait for a couple of days to see if they actually reunite.”

“Speaking of her family history, other than her mom, where do things stand with her family?” Haven asked.

“Well, it seems like she’s on pretty good terms with her siblings, but the one big relationship that remains to be seen is her and her dad, Jamie Spears,” Wasserman said. “Of course, they’ve had a very tumultuous history throughout the conservatorship. But Jamie has had some serious health problems. He had his leg amputated just a couple of weeks ago. So it’s going to be interesting to see moving forward if that relationship is able to rebuild, just given his health and also given their history.”

“Well, who knows? Maybe we can all witness a Christmas miracle,” Haven said.

Each weekday, a News 5 team member talks with a “TMZ” correspondent based in its Playa Vista, California, office. The segment airs at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday on the Gulf Coast CW. It also is published on wkrg.com.