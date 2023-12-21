MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ ex-husband, recently appeared in a PETA advertisement. Some are wondering if he meant to throw shade at Spears.

WKRG News 5’s Rose Ann Haven spoke with TMZ’s Branson Quirke about the ad.

“Branson, as adorable as the photos are, it sure feels like Sam Asghari is throwing shade at Brit,” Haven said.

“Well, absolutely,” Quirke said. “I mean, you know, of all the things that have happened the last few months, seeing this campaign at SAM posted yesterday and PETA, I mean, it’s obvious that this is, you know, somewhat of a dig to, you know, the relationship between him and Britney that ended back in August, you know, back in August, you know, just two weeks after they, you know, completely separated, Britney purchased a new dog named Snow. And no, she did not adopt it. So PETA, you know, went after Britney, and they went after her pretty harsh. They said she could have been a force for good and adopted one, but instead, she chose to be toxic. And animals will now pay with their lives. So now in this new campaign, you know, one of the captions on the photo says, ‘Some loves last,’ which is a dig, in my opinion. You know, it sounds like it’s a dig at Britney and his relationship that ended. And then there’s another one saying, you know, make sure that you adopt, don’t spay or neuter. And it’s just really interesting because, you know, Sam has been such a supporter of Britney the last few months. So every time we’ve caught him out. But now to see him, you know, doing this whole thing, it’s almost like he had this whole thing planned.”

“And, you know, Sam is always posting photos of his Doberman on Instagram,” Haven said. “I know that was a big split when they divorced. How did they decide how to split up their pups?”

“Well, I mean, they had five dogs, so she took four of the dogs, and he took one of the dogs,” Quirke said. “I mean, you know, in my mind, I’m just thinking, you know, that’s a lot of dogs. So you’re going to have a lot of space for, you know, trying to handle all of those pups at once. So as we know at the moment, Sam is living in a high rise out here in L.A. And I imagine there’s probably only enough space for one of the dogs and maybe maybe he bonded with that dog. And that was the dog that he bonded with the most. And the other four, he just kind of went, you know, keep those dogs. It’s fine. I’ll take the Doberman.”

Each weekday, a News 5 team member talks with a “TMZ” correspondent based in its Playa Vista, California, office. The segment airs at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday on the Gulf Coast CW. It also is published on wkrg.com.