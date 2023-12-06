MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Britney Spears may be looking to rekindle her relationship with her father, Jamie.

However, it may not be for the best circumstances.

WKRG News 5’s Rose Ann Haven spoke with TMZ’s Towanda Robinson about the latest in the Britney-Jamie Spears saga.

“The two have been at odds since her conservatorship, and now it appears a health scare may bring the two back together,” Haven said.

“Yeah, so unfortunately, Jamie Spears did have to have one of his legs amputated as he had a serious infection in his leg,” Robinson said. “He did go through five surgeries, but ultimately, doctors said that the amputation was the only solution that could be done.”

Robinson also mentioned Jamie Spears has other ailments he is dealing with.

Haven mentioned Britney Spears was with other family members over the weekend to celebrate her 42nd birthday.

“If you remember, she released this memoir not too long ago,” Robinson said. “And in that book, she kind of just went off on all of her family members. So to see them now reconciling and spending birthdays together, and who knows, maybe the holidays. It’s really interesting to see.”

“Yeah, I’m wondering if we’re going to see any holiday photos on social media,” Haven said.

Each weekday, a News 5 team member talks with a “TMZ” correspondent based in its Playa Vista, California, office. The segment airs at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday on the Gulf Coast CW. It also is published on wkrg.com.