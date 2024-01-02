MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A hot topic around the Taylor Swift-Taylor Kelce relationship is whether Kelce said he loved Swift after their New Year kiss.

WKRG News 5’s Jeremy Jones spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about the couple potentially making the next step in their relationship heading into the New Year.

“Jacob, it looked like love to me, but how can we be so sure?” Jones asked.

“I don’t know if we can be so sure. It depends how you see it,” Wasserman replied. “Of course, having a New Year’s kiss with someone is slightly more serious than I guess if you weren’t to have one. But we saw the two smooching one another on New Year’s Eve. A lot of people, though, who are Swifties and who have been following the relationship, they’re convinced that Travis Kelce said, I love you right as they were separated and they were kissing each other. I think it’s way too hard to tell from this video. And in fact, we reached out to some lipreaders, professional ones, who said that they couldn’t tell either just because the video is so grainy. But I guess we’ll have to leave it up to each person’s judgment.”

“And Jacob, there are some football fans who say Kelce’s performance on the field has slightly fallen off since he’s fallen for Swift,” Jones said. “What do you think?”

“I think that’s ridiculous,” Wasserman said. “I think Travis Kelce is, I believe he’s 33 years old. And for the NFL, that’s pretty old, especially when you’re playing a position like tight end. He’s also been having some nagging injuries, which has plagued him all season long. So to point at Taylor Swift as being the problem here I think is pretty unfair.”

