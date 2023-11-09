MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s been a lot of talk about Wynona Judd’s CMA performance with Jelly Roll.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about the viral CMA Awards performance.

“Throughout the appearance, Wynonna had a grip on Jelly Roll’s left arm and kept a stoic stare, focusing either on him or on the ground,” Lombard said.

According to Judd, she was just nervous.

“I know, which is incredible to think, given the career that she’s had and the amount of time she’s performed, but she said she was extremely nervous to perform with Jelly Roll. They performed his hit song, ‘Need a Favor,'” Wasserman said. “And while on stage, she was stumbling a little bit, grabbing onto him. And I think a lot of her fans just given her age and the fact that her mother tragically passed last year made people all the more concerned that there was some type of health issue. But fortunately, that wasn’t the case.”

Lombard mentioned that Judd confirmed she is not dealing with medical issues that triggered those actions.

“And not at all,” Wasserman said. “And in fact, she’s actually going to Texas right now to have a show tomorrow. So it just shows that this was just nerves.”

Jelly Roll did take home Best New Artist at the CMA Awards.

“I have a friend in Nashville who has covered the CMA Awards for years and years and years and years,” Lombard said. “And years ago, she has a live shot where Jelly Roll was in the back of her live shot acting like a fool. And so now she’s interviewing him on the red carpet, and they are having a big laugh about that.”