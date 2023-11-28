MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Kim Kardashian film is coming to Netflix.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman on Kardashian’s new project.

“Would you like to see more Kim Kardashian?” Lombard asked. “Well, if you do, and you are a Netflix subscriber, you can soon.”

“Well, there was a huge bidding war between media companies on who is going to get the rights to ‘The Fifth Wheel,’ which is a Kim Kardashian-produced film,” Wasserman said. “And she’s going to be starring in it, too. It’s going to be the first film where she is truly the lead.”

“She had a little role in ‘Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups,’ too, Jacob,” Lombard joked. “Can’t forget about that.”

Lombard asked about a potential release date, but Wasserman said the script hasn’t been written yet.

Wasserman mentioned the difficulty of getting a movie green-lit, but having Kardashian as the movie’s star is a major bonus.

“And my big thought here was I feel like Hulu has to be a little bit unhappy here considering the fact that ‘The Kardashians,’ of course, Kim Kardashian’s reality show, airs on Hulu, and now her big movie is going to be on Netflix,” Wasserman said.

