MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jada Pinkett Smith dropped a big news item on Wednesday: She and Will Smith have been separated for seven years.

Yes, you read that right.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard discussed the news with TMZ’s Towanda Robinson.

“Yeah, so she has a book coming out, so she’s on a bit of a press tour,” Robinson said. “And in some of her recent interviews, she dropped a major bomb revealing that her and will have been separated since 2016. So it’s 2023. That means they have been officially separated for seven years. Very crazy revelation, too, to come out finally now and say, she says that she was never kind of comfortable coming out and saying it. And so now and yeah, she’s told a major sip, a major portion of tea I will say.”

This makes Pinkett Smith’s relationship with August Alsina make a lot more sense as the two were practically living together while engaged in a romantic relationship without making it public.

But the question now becomes why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars? Also, why haven’t they gotten a divorce already?

“You know, that whole situation was super crazy in itself, and people are actually just kind of reliving it and thinking, ‘Wow, it makes it even more crazy of a situation because Will Smith really went out on a on a limb and went as far as to risk his career,'” Robinson said. “He’s been banned from the Oscars for ten years to take up and defend a woman who he has not romantically involved with in any way, has no ties, has been living separately from for many years at that point. It just makes the whole situation that much crazier.”

Pinkett Smith will release her book on Oct. 17, which should have more in-depth answers on all of these topics.