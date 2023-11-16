MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Brother Bilaal, who claims to be a former friend and assistant to Will Smith, said he once walked in on Will Smith and Duane Martin having anal sex in a dressing room.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Towanda Robinson on this allegation that shocked plenty of people on Wednesday.

“What in the Will Smith World?” Lombard said.

She went on to mention Smith has denied these allegations.

“Yeah, pretty bold,” Robinson said. “The man, he detailed some things in quite, quite vivid details, but won’t get into those. But yeah well is denying it not only is Will denying it, but we actually got his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, out today. And not only is she denying it as well, but she’s saying that they are going to take legal action. She says we’re suing.”

Lombard said she was blown away when she listened to the podcast, and she asked Robinson for her reaction.

“Honestly, my jaw hit the floor,” Robinson said. “It was just like, I guess it was because of how comfortable this person was just spewing these stories, reminiscent on what he claims that he saw, literally mind blown. I was just thinking, you know, this has been quite the year for Will Smith from you know, the Oscars to Jada Pinkett-Smith’s book to now being involved in these rumors. He is friends with Duane Martin. We know that he has been friends with Duane for a long time. But to now be entangled with these crazy rumors is just, I mean, jaw to the ground.”

Lombard brought up Jada Pinkett-Smith’s stance on this after what she’s revealed of her relationship with Will, but will Duane Martin respond?

Martin has not responded to the rumors, and it doesn’t look like he is going to at all, according to Robinson.

“This is the first time the majority of us have even heard about this guy, Brother Bilaal,” Lombard said. “I don’t even know if I’m saying that. Right. What can you tell us about him?”

“I think I know just as much about him as you do,” Robinson said. “According to him, he’s worked amongst a lot of stars, and he claims that he used to be well as an assistant. Will and Jada say he never worked that closely with him, but according to him, he was close enough to have been sent since, I’m sorry, sent to go find Will one day. And according to him, what he found was Will Smith. Indeed. But not just that Will Smith alone.”

