MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The internet is buzzing over Travis Kelce wearing a shirt that promotes a strip club.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s style.

“Travis is dating Taylor Swift and thinking back on her past relationships or songs, I wouldn’t think she would be happy about him going to a club like that,” Lombard said. “But maybe he didn’t. Maybe he just likes the shirt, Jacob.”

“I think all guys like to rock any T-shirt they really get,” Wasserman replied. “And I think maybe Travis Kelsey might fall into that camp. We actually reached out to the rep for Crazy Horse, which is a big strip club in Las Vegas, and they tell us that they did not give Travis this shirt. This was not a promotional at all. And when we asked if he had attended the strip club, they said, you know, we keep all of our guests private, so who knows?”

Lombard mentioned Taylor Swift is on tour right now, so she didn’t get to spend Thanksgiving with Kelce, but sources are saying they’ll be together for Christmas.

“Yes, and she’s already back in Kansas City,” Wasserman said.

“That’s what you’ve been asking for,” Lombard said with a laugh. “You said it would be official if you saw them get together for the holidays. So Jacob, maybe this is it for you.”

“I think it’s like beyond official if your families are meeting each other within a year,” Wasserman said. “I mean, that’s pretty serious.”

Each weekday, a News 5 team member talks with a “TMZ” correspondent based in its Playa Vista, California, office. The segment airs at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday on the Gulf Coast CW. It also is published on wkrg.com.