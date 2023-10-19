MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Travis Kelce just made a splash with a purchase of a $6 million home in Kansas City.

Some are saying Kelce made the purchase to give he and Tyler Swift some more privacy.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard discussed the latest development in the captivating Kelce-Swift saga with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman.

“First off, let’s talk about the house, because the house is just remarkable: 16,000 square feet, six bedrooms, six bathroom,” Wasserman said. “I guess that’s what you could get in Kansas City. That won’t do much. You definitely can’t get that type of place here in L.A., but that’s one of the advantages of living in K.C.. He bought this place for just under $6 million, and it sounds like a really cool spot with a mini golf course, a pool and a lot of other accessories.”

Kelce’s previous home in Kansas City was much more accessible.

“Yeah, and I think that was definitely part of the move here,” Wasserman said. “And given the fact that Travis has just become a A-list celebrity across the country, it’s become a bit of a tourist spot. His old place, people would be coming into town, driving by it. And now that he’s dating Taylor Swift, I think that can make things all the more complicated. Complicated with the paparazzi following it.”

Still, it’s important to note Kelce and Swift did not buy the home together.

“No, they did not,” Wasserman said. “They’re not at that level of their relationship yet. But like we said, I think he does have Taylor in mind. She’s being chased by the paps all the time and just by fans and anyone else. So having a spot, a little bit with seclusion, you know, it’s nice for them.”