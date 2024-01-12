MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rumors are swirling about Tom Holland and Zendaya splitting up.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about the rumored trouble in paradise for Spider-Man and MJ.

“Jacob, they reportedly started dating while filming Spider-Man, but they haven’t been seen together in months,” Lombard said.

“And because of that, a lot of people are thinking, ‘What’s going on here?'” Wasserman said. “And especially because we saw Zendaya just a couple days ago unfollow everybody on Instagram, of course, including Tom Holland, so when people were putting two and two together, they thought, ‘What’s going on here?’ But from what we’re being told, it’s not what meets the eye. There’s certainly a chance they might be still together.”

“OK, so to be fair, Jacob, she unfollowed everyone she was following, and Tom still follows her,” Lombard said.

“Exactly, I think this is a lot of people just reading into social media a little bit too deeply,” Wasserman said. “But at the same time, we also know in 2023, when you’re fed up with someone, you do unfollow them. So I get why people might jump to that conclusion. But from what we’re being told, there’s still a chance they might be together.”

“Now, when celebrities purge, we’ve seen this in the past, oftentimes as far as their followers or who they’re following,” Lombard said. “Oftentimes they do it because they’re trying to get their name back in the headlines right before they announce a new big project. Jacob, is there any truth in talk that Zendaya will star alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in Disney’s live-action version of Moana?”

“That would be news to me,” Wasserman said. “I truthfully don’t know too much about that, but that certainly would be amazing if that were true. I think to your point, we do see a lot of celebrities when they have big projects coming up. I guess it’s a new trend to unfollow everyone you follow on social media. Justin Timberlake just said that recently, too. And a lot of people had their eyebrows raised because of it. So I guess it’s just a new thing. And certainly, a lot of people notice, and it gets their name back in the headlines.”

“Yeah, so OK, hey, if she’s going to star as Moana, I’m all in. I’m ready for it. Jacob, thank you,” Lombard said.

