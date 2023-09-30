MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With all the news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the question has quickly become whether they are actually dating.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard discusses the situation with TMZ’s Towanda Robinson.

“Yeah, so after that game on Sunday where Taylor went to go support Travis, she was in the suite with his mom, his friends,” Robinson said. “Travis decided to rent out a restaurant, so he and Taylor and those close friends and family could enjoy and celebrate the Chiefs win. And in that photo, Travis and Taylor are looking very, very cuddly, cute and very hands on.”

Nothing has been confirmed, but Kelce even mentioned Swift in his podcast recently.

“Yeah, honestly, it would have been kind of awkward for him to not mention it,” Robinson said. “And you can’t have all of this news swarming about you and then not say anything about it. Long story short, basically he just said his life is no longer private now that he’s been seen out with Taylor. And now that Taylor has come to the game. He gave Taylor so much praise. He said that she was pretty strong for deciding to come to the game. He used a word I’m not sure if I’m allowed to use, but he pretty much called her stronger and said that everyone at the stadium was just talking to her and the highest regards, and she looked great. He really just was speaking so highly of Taylor.”

So what does TMZ think of the situation?

“Our newsroom is honestly split 50-50,” Robinson said. “We just have the hardest time believing that it is real. But then they they have the pictures that come out of her in the convertible or him renting out the restaurant and the arms around her neck. Personally, until they come out and say they are boyfriend and girlfriend, they are just friends.”