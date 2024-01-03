MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tiny, are being sued.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Towanda Robinson about the couple’s legal troubles.

“Towanda, a woman claims they spiked her drink, then took her to their hotel room,” Lombard said. “Walk us through what allegedly happened that began at late rapper Coolio’s home.”

“Yeah, so the story is super wild. So essentially, there is a young lady who’s going by Jane Doe who says that around 2005 she was stationed in L.A.,” Robinson said. She added the young woman and her friend partied at Coolio’s home, and they were invited to go clubbing with T.I. and Tiny the following day.

“The young lady and her friend did, in fact, go to the nightclub, and they did end up in a VIP section with T.I. and Tiny. And that’s where things start to get blurry. The young lady says she ordered two Amaretto sours on her own but was given a drink by Tiny that she did not order. After they clubbed for a little bit, T.I. said he was ready to go. They went back to T.I. and Tiny’s hotel. And the Jane Doe says things kind of just spiraled in that hotel room and she ended up being sexually assaulted.”

“Towanda, we’re hearing this woman has been threatening suit for three years,” Lombard said.

“Yeah, so we got a statement from T.I. and Tiny. And essentially they are sticking by what they’ve said for these three years. They have maintained their innocence. They are saying that this woman has tried to extort money from them. They have refused to give them the money or to give the Jane Doe the money. And so they are just saying not only is this completely bogus and completely false, but they are truly maintaining their innocence. And it’s also something to note that their lawyer also said not only are the claims false, but the Jane Doe kind of missed the mark in the timing frame to file this lawsuit.”

“Regardless, that lawsuit is still there,” Lombard said. “So more to come. Towanda, thank you.”

