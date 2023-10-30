MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Matthew Perry passed away over the weekend, and the news of his death shocked the world.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about the tragedy.

Lombard called Perry’s death a “gut punch” for fans of the actor and the show he was known for most, “Friends,” which still has millions of fans who still watch 19 years after the show ended.

Perry was found dead in his hot tub on Saturday, but the cause of his death is still unknown.

“Yeah, the investigation is ongoing, and frankly, we might find out several weeks from now what led to Matthew Perry’s tragic death,” Wasserman said.

Wasserman went on to say Perry was playing pickleball earlier in the day, which he had played to recover from his substance abuse addiction.

“And apparently he came home, met his assistant who was there, sent his assistant out on a few errands,” Wasserman said. “And when the assistant came back to the house, they found Perry unconscious in the back, in the hot tub.”

“It just gives me chills thinking about it,” Lombard said.

She discussed the fact Perry had just moved into the home where he died and was about to begin working on a new movie.

“I think that’s a really important point to drive home is that from what our understanding is, from people who are very close to Matthew, he was in the best place that he had been in, in a very long time,” Wasserman said.