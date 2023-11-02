MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New information has arrived on the sudden death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry.

Initial test results said Perry’s death was not due to a fentanyl or methamphetamine overdose.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about the latest on Perry’s tragic death.

“Jacob, getting results of additional tests could take months,” Lombard said.

“Yeah, it could take about four-to-six months,” Wasserman replied. “As we reported, there were drugs found at the scene, but they were all prescribed drugs, mainly anti-depressants, anti-anxiety pills.”

Lombard mentioned the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division being involved in the case.

“It’s mainly due to the high profile of the case and the fact that that unit has a lot of manpower to help try and solve this,” Wasserman said.

Lombard said Perry’s body was not in the water for very long before he was found dead.

“What we’re hearing from our sources is that his body was not waterlogged,” Wasserman replied.