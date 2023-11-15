MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Matthew LeBlanc isn’t known for regularly posting on social media, but he posted on Tuesday.

He posted a personal message to the late Matthew Perry, who he starred with on “Friends.”

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about LeBlanc’s heartwarming message.

“Matt LeBlanc doesn’t post much on Instagram from what I found, but today he posted a thoughtful message about Perry,” Lombard said.

“Yeah, it was an incredibly emotional response from Matthew LeBlanc,” Wasserman responded. “And like you mentioned, Cherish, we really haven’t heard much from him or the rest of the rest of the Friends cast since Perry’s tragic death. But LeBlanc took to Instagram to tell Matthew it was a pleasure to share the stage with you and talked about how Matthew was an incredibly funny guy, and now he feels like Matthew can set himself free and spread his wings and fly.”

Lombard mentioned LeBlanc was the first of the “Friends” cast to make a social media post on Perry’s death.

The cast posted a joint message just days after Perry’s death, and Courteney Cox made a post just after LeBlanc’s on Tuesday.

“Just moments after Matthew LeBlanc posted his message today,Courteney Cox, another big star of Friends, also posted an individual tribute talking about how amazing of a person Matthew was, how funny he is,” Wasserman said.