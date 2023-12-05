MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s name has been all over the news the past few days.

Cuban is planning on selling a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman on what the billionaire is up to.

“Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban says he is not running for president despite the rumors,” Lombard said.

“So a lot of people were surprised yesterday when they found out that he was selling a significant stake in the company,” Wasserman replied. “And I should say this is happening midway through the NBA season.

“Usually, you will see owners make these type of moves in the offseason. And the move also comes on the heels of his announcement that he’s departing ‘Shark Tank.’ So a lot of people were putting two and two together and thinking, huh, could he be running for president? And apparently, the answer is absolutely not.”

“Big shock when I saw that he announced he is leaving Shark Tank after 16 seasons…. But as far as leaving that show, selling the Mavericks and not running for president, he has a reason for all of these things,” Lombard said.

“Supposedly, he’s saying he wants to just spend more time with his family,” Wasserman said. “His kids are teenagers now, and I guess he’s been away for a long time.”

