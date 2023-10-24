MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The bacterial infection Madonna dealt with in June is still causing lingering medical issues for the music star.

Now on tour, Madonna gave her fans some insight into what she’s dealing with behind the scenes while performing at her concert in Belgium.

“She seems to be trucking away, but definitely let her fans know that this bacterial infection that she fought off just a few months ago is still weighing on her,” TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman said.

Madonna is going to 15 countries on tour at 65 years old. She has roughly another dozen stops to make before her tour ends.

“A lot of [her fans] are actually saying, ‘Hey, why don’t you put the brakes on this and slow down?'” Wasserman said.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard suggested different people handle this in different ways.

“I guess it is to instead of just stay home and let this consume her, she wants to keep going and doing what she loves,” Lombard said.

Each weekday, a News 5 team member talks with a TMZ correspondent based in its Playa Vista, California office. The segment airs at 9 p.m. each weekday on WKRG News 5. It also is published on wkrg.com.