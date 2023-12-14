MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Madonna may have upset a number of her fans for kicking off the North American part of her tour much later than expected.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about Madonna’s concert delay.

“Jacob, we’re hearing her opening act took the stage around 8:30,” Lombard said. “Madonna was scheduled to go on between 9:30 and 10, but it was closer to 10:45.”

“Yes, and people were not happy at all,” Wasserman replied. “This is for her, the first leg of her North American tour. And this was in Brooklyn last night. And people were really excited to see her. She had a full house and they were very angry, to say the least.”

“Her tardiness generated a lot of comments on social media, Jacob, and from the crowd at the show,” Lombard said.

“Yeah, a lot of people are posting videos from their seats just saying that they demanded a refund, and that it was incredibly rude,” Wasserman said. “And honestly, who can blame them? It’s a work night. It’s a school night for some people. People need to get home. They want to plan their schedule accordingly. So to have Madonna show up around two and a half hours late, I mean, that’s that’s a long time.”

“I’m sure you’re paying a lot of money for her to be prompt,” Lombard said. “Some of the comments, though. Wow. Jacob, any idea what caused the delay?”

“Well, apparently it was due to some technical difficulties,” Wasserman said. “They were having trouble with the sound so they had to work out those kinks. And then when that was resolved, Madonna came on.”

“So it was something that was out of her control,” Lombard said.

“Apparently, yes,” Wasserman replied.

