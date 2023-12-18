MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People are wondering how serious Madonna was when she had fighting words for Andy Cohen in New York City recently.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Eric Sinsley about Madonna calling out the TV show host.

“Eric, she spotted talk show host Andy Cohen in the audience and had words for him calling him a troublemaking queen,” Lombard said.

“Yeah, she spotted Andy Cohen in New York City during her celebration tour, and she may have thrown some subtle, not-so-subtle shade,” Sinsley said. “There is a video circulating, and she says into the mic during her performance, ‘If you say one more bad thing about me on your show, you’re going to be in so much trouble, you little troublemaking queen. Now you can look at this one of two ways. First way, he’s been receiving a good amount of heat lately with the reality reckoning and the working conditions on his show, ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ So it could be coming from that. Or she’s just simply having fun with him.”

“And Andy seemingly loved the attention,” Lombard said.

“Yes, so the show, ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ started in 2009, and he has made lots of shout-outs towards Madonna,” Sinsley said. “He’s a super fan. So he’s kind of just waiting for her to make her debut on his show. And then after this incident kind of played out, he posted the video on Instagram and basically praised her and the moment.”

“Maybe she will be on the show soon,” Lombard said.

