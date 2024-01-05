MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Those who bought the limited pink Stanley winter Starbucks cup might think they are the big winners, but those who sold the cup after purchasing made double what they paid for if not more.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about the cup that swept the nation this holiday season.

“Jacob, do you have one?” Lombard asked.

“I do not have one, nor was I even planning to get one,” Wasserman replied. “I had no idea that this was such a fad until we did a story yesterday that a man jumped over the counter of a Starbucks in a Target to get his hands on one of these. The outrage and the impact that this is making is just absolutely outrageous.”

“I agree. I just found out about it,” Lombard said. “I was like, ‘Stanley Cup?’ It’s not what I think about when I think of Stanley cup. But these pink cups retail for $49.95 at Starbucks stores inside Targets. If you can get your hands on one that is the hard part, Jacob.”

“I mean people are waiting for hours and hours outside Targets,” Wasserman said. “I can’t even imagine the time you would have to have on your hands to wait in line to get one of these. I kind of understand some people who wait outside sneaker shops because those can maybe flip for a little bit more, but just the plastic cup, it’s just crazy.”

“Why would anybody pay these ridiculous resale prices of $225 plus?” Lombard asked.

“Well, those are the prices that we’re seeing of people trying to flip them on eBay, so we’ll see if there’s any takers there,” Wasserman said. “I’ve even seen some going above $300. So maybe you would buy one for $250 if you could flip it for $350. But just seems like a lot of legwork to me.”

“It does. It all seems ridiculous,” Lombard said. “And this reminds me of something that just happened with my family during Christmas. Those pink Hot Wheels Barbie cars, the remote control cars. Well, they were selling for around $60. And people during the Barbie movie went and just cleared the shelves. Now they’re selling for $100 plus. So my daughter’s Barbie car, she got for Christmas. My 2-year-old, mind you, cost $120.”

“Oh my gosh,” Wasserman said.

“I know, right?” Lombard said. “Same thing. Jacob, thank you. Hope you can get one of those cups if you want to get one.”

