MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen together in New York City over the weekend holding hands as they were going on what seemed to be dates.

It’s not yet confirmed whether they’re an item, but it depends on how you look at it.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard discussed the latest between Swift and Kelce with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman.

“Well, I guess it depends how you look at it. Definitely seems like that based on the photos that we received and the video as well. We got the two of them hanging out in New York this past weekend and not just one but two different dates. They were at Nobu, and they were also in a couple other fancy restaurants in Manhattan. And we see the two of them holding each other’s hands. The one thing we haven’t seen, though, is them kissing each other. I think a lot of people are saying that is going to be when they become true believers in a trailer, I should say. But it’s going to be interesting to see how the rest of this plays out. I should note the reason why I’m a bit of a skeptic here is the fact that they went to restaurants where there’s a ton of paparazzi. And I feel like, you know, maybe that’s playing into the hype a little bit. If you’re going to places where you know you’re going to be photographed, you know, media is going to see you rather than maybe going at somewhere a little bit low key. That’s at least just how I see it.”

The timing of all this is especially intriguing with Swift’s new movie, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” releasing over the weekend, which has made over $100 million worldwide.