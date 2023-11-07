MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The stars were out at Katy Perry’s final residency show in Las Vegas over the weekend.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about who all showed out.

“Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Celine Dion, to name just a few Jacob,” Lombard said.

“It was a star-studded event and that includes Zoe Saldana, Cameron Diaz and some other Hollywood stars as well,” Wasserman replied.

Lombard mentioned the biggest fan there was also the smallest person there: Perry’s daughter, Daisy.

Celine Dion being at the event was certainly a shock to a lot of people.

“Yeah, well, she’s had some serious health issues, but it was just last week that we saw her in the locker room of the Las Vegas Knights game,” Wasserman said. “So to see her again this past weekend at a Katy Perry concert, all signs are pointing upwards.”