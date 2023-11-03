MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Kim Kardashian, her ex-husband, Kanye West, has moved from a luxurious home to a no-frills apartment.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman on West’s big move.

Lombard said Kim’s daughter North is a big fan of the change, and she wants Kim to do the same.

“He’s living in a $ 20,000-a-month apartment in West Hollywood,” Wasserman said. “So I think it’s a pretty nice place. However, in comparison to Kim Kardashian’s huge mansion in Calabasas, I’m sure it’s much more modest.”

Lombard discussed the most recent episodes of “The Kardashians,” and she wonders whether Kim isn’t there for North so much. After all, Kardashian doesn’t have any nannies at her home.

“Well, I think, in Kim’s defense, she’s the primary parent,” Wasserman replied. “And I think for the children, they see Kanye West in doses. And I’m sure in those doses, you know, they’re having a lot of fun doing a bunch of things they like to do.”

“And the thing is, Kim, it sounds like, has no plans to change her lifestyle,” Lombard said.

Wasserman agreed he wouldn’t change his lifestyle if he were Kardashian either.

