MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kanye West is being sued on claims of assault and battery.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Branson Quirke about the story that dates back to 2022.

“In the video, we see a man on the ground,” Quirke said. “This is just after this man claimed that Kanye had hit him and went ballistic on him. You see Kanye running around yelling profanities. It’s a crazy video. But again, we don’t have video of the actual hitting. We just have video of the man on the ground after the alleged hitting. Well, the man is claiming that he suffered emotional distress. He’s claiming that Kanye assaulted him. He’s suing for battery as well. And obviously, I mean, what could come out of this, it’s probably going to be a pretty handsome check for him. That’s at least what he’s going for. But I mean, Kanye just has a history with this kind of stuff. You know, we’ve seen people walk up to Kanye and push his buttons. We’ve seen paparazzi get in his face too much. And he typically gets upset with that. And it’s not surprising in the least to see this.”

“Yeah, he does not back down,” Lombard said. “Branson, this isn’t the only lawsuit Kanye is facing. That man’s wife is also suing.”

“Yeah, it’s really interesting,” Quirke said. “The wife of this alleged victim is also suing for something called loss of contortion. And what that basically means is she’s basically suing because of this incident, she’s claiming that she had lost her companion, her husband. So because of this incident, her husband and her apparently split, it was such a traumatic experience that it caused that split. So she is also suing for that.”

“So you mentioned money,” Lombard said. “What are the two? Do you know how much they’re seeking as a result of their claims?”

“As of right now, it is not clear,” Quirke said. “We will keep you guys updated on our website through this story. But I can imagine it’s, like I said, it’s going to be a pretty handsome check if this does get settled outside of court, or even if it does end up in court, or it might just get thrown away altogether. But I can imagine it will be a pretty penny because, I mean, Kanye is worth a lot of money, and obviously, this person is going to go for the biggest check they can.”

“More to come,” Lombard said. “Branson, Thank you.”

