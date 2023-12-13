MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kanye West was wearing a KKK-style hood at a listening party for his upcoming album.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about West’s questionable outfit.

“Jacob, at first, I was thinking maybe, maybe it’s just speculation that it’s Kanye under there,” Lombard said. “Then he removed the hood. Has he said what that getup was all about?”

“No he hasn’t, but I think, listen, I would be surprised,” Wasserman said. “But given Kanye West’s recent history, I don’t find this very surprising at all. This was in Miami. He’s been performing for the past couple of nights during Art Basel, and he was actually at Live Nightclub just the night before playing some of his old hits. And then last night, it was actually for a listening party for his upcoming album, ‘Vultures.’ And even though Kanye West, of course, has been under fire for his anti-semitic brigade over the past several months, he is attracting a huge crowd. People were loving him, and there were a ton of artists there supporting him as well.”

“This isn’t the first time Kanye’s worn something like this in public, Jacob,” Lombard said. “I’m thinking back to 2013.”

“Yes, and that was during the famous song that he put out, ‘Black Skinhead,’ where in the music video he was wearing a similar type of hood,” Wasserman said. “So I guess if you’re a Kanye fan, you’ve seen this type of imagery before. But to others, it’s pretty shocking.”

“Jacob, what can you tell us about this new album, ‘Vultures’?” Lombard asked.

“Well, so it’s a collaboration album with Ty Dollar Sign and apparently Northwest, who is his daughter, who was also there last night,” Wasserman said. “She makes an appearance on the album, and it seems like there are a ton of other famous rappers and hip-hop musicians that are on this, too. Listen, it’s going to be interesting to see when this comes out and if people just seem to forget the stuff that Kanye was saying about loving Hitler and, you know, empathizing with Nazis just a couple months ago. I’m curious to see how it’s going to play out.”

“I did read the album is really good from those who have heard it, Jacob,” Lombard said. “I also read it’s supposed to come out on Friday. Have you confirmed that with TMZ?”

“No, truthfully, I don’t know when it’s going to be coming out,” Wasserman said. “And also knowing Kanye West, he moves pretty sporadically, so there might be a plan for it to come out Friday. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s pushed for another couple of months.”

“Yeah, you’re right,” Lombard said. “You never know with Kanye.”

