MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The floodgates have officially opened as some of the Jeffrey Epstein documents have been released.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Towanda Robinson about the big names who were connected to Epstein.

“Towanda, those names include Michael Jackson, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, David Copperfield and Stephen Hawking,” Lombard said.

“Yeah, just a lot of high-profile names,” Robinson said. “David Copperfield, who you named was named quite a few times, actually, six times in the document. But just because these people are names does not mean that they have done any wrongdoing. For example, David, in the documents, it said that there was a young lady who attended his house with a friend, and the friend, they were younger, they were underage, and there was other girls there that looked underage. And the alleged victim asked one of the girls, you know, ‘What school do you go to?’ And the girl said a school that didn’t sound familiar. And so the victim started to feel like they were she was, you know, surrounded by underage girls. David Copperfield also had the same inkling. And he had asked them, ‘You know something? Do you know the girls are being recruited for this?’ So, you know, just very, very crazy to see these things coming out. Stephen Hawking, as well, as you mentioned, his name was listed.”

“That’s the one everybody in our newsroom is going, ‘What? Stephen Hawking?’ And there are a lot of rumors already out online,” Lombard said. “So Towanda, what can you tell us about that?”

“Just like your newsroom, our newsroom was just as surprised to see his name on there,” Robinson said. “What we can say is in the document, it also seems like he might not have done any wrongdoing, but it seems like Jeffrey Epstein had told Ghislaine that she could pay a victim’s friends to try to come up with a story to kind of take out Stephen Hawking’s involvement in a possible underage orgy. Crazy to put those words with Stephen Hawking, but that is what the docs are saying.”

“Wow, again, just pure shock with everything we’re reading on the internet,” Lombard said. “So, Towanda, do you know why these more than 900 pages of documents are being made public now?”

“We don’t know why they’re being made public now. And it’s also, you know, something that we should note, that there’s so many more pages to come out. There’s still so much stuff that we haven’t seen that the judge just recently decided to write back some of these things. So that’s why we’re getting some of these names. But we can for sure expect to see more things coming out, more information coming out. We don’t know why she, the judge, decided to do this now, but we can I can almost guarantee you will be seeing a lot more of this coming out in the future.”

“What a story,” Lombard said. “Towanda, thank you.”

