MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After saying she and Will Smith have been separated for years, the saga continues with Jada Pinkett Smith.

She revealed she was shocked when Will Smith referred to her as his wife because he hadn’t used called her his wife for years.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard discussed the latest on the Jada Pinkett Smith-Will Smith story with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman.

“I frankly couldn’t believe this,” Wasserman said. “I thought Jada was shocked for the same reasons we were all shocked. The fact that Will Smith made this huge scene at the Oscars screaming at Chris Rock, saying the infamous ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your blank mouth,’ and then going up, smacking him in the face. But it sounds like she was more surprised because he referred to her as his wife. She had not he had not said this about her in years that, like you mentioned, they separated seven years ago. And when I guess she heard him call when he when she heard him say wife, she couldn’t believe it.”

However, we still haven’t heard from Will Smith. This is all from Jada’s point of view so far.

“She’s going to be laying this all out in her upcoming memoir, which comes out next week,” Wasserman said. “And I think I mean, listen, a lot of the things that we’ve been hearing in interviews leading up to this have been just outrageous. You mentioned that part about Chris Rock now going up to her and apologizing after the fact. If you remember a couple of years ago when that Oscars incident happened, there was a quick commercial break right after the award was given out to Questlove. So I guess we have some clarity on that moment. But apparently even then, Jada says that she was really concerned about the fact that she knew something was wrong because Will referred to her as his wife.”

Time will only tell when Will Smith will tell his side of the story.