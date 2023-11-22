MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It appears there is no “you and me forever” when it comes to duo Hall & Oates. Daryl Hall has filed a lawsuit against John Oates.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about the former duo’s legal battle.

“Looks like we won’t be seeing a Hall and Oates reunion any time soon,” Lombard said. “The duo behind some of your favorite songs from the 1970s and eighties, like ‘Maneater,’ ‘Kiss on My List,’ and ‘Sara Smile,’ not only are no longer a duo. They’re not even friends… Daryl Hall just filed a lawsuit against John Oates.”

“And one of the most interesting parts about it is the fact that it’s kind of unclear what this lawsuit is about,” Wasserman replied. “We’ve been able to piece it together, just given an idea of some of the past lawsuits we’ve worked on. But what’s interesting is that it’s under seal. So we’re speculating that this could be over, maybe some residuals or maybe the fact that John Oates, who’s been on tour just as recent as last month in Arizona, has maybe been performing some of the group’s songs and advertising in a way that includes Daryl Hall.”

Lombard mentioned a judge granted Hall a restraining order against Oates.

“And it’s interesting, I guess this was filed in Nashville, and it just really points to the animosity between the two,” Wasserman said. “Daryl Hall actually went on Bill Maher’s podcast just a few weeks ago and talked about how John Oates is not his creative partner, but rather his business partner. So clearly the two don’t like each other and I guess it’s now getting pretty serious.”

“Together, they’ve recorded 21 albums,” Lombard said. “They were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Hopefully, they can work out their differences. But Jacob, not holding my breath for another Hall and Oates tour, unfortunately.”

