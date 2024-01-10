MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a whole saga of drama that Timothee Chalamet denies.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Branson Quirke about the drama between Chalamet, Selena Gomez and Kyle Jenner at the Golden Globes.

“Branson, the way it was described to me by a couple of our producers, who are very much into the story, is supposedly Selena Gomez asked Timothee to take a picture with her at the Golden Globes, and Kylie Jenner, Timothee’s girlfriend, told Selena no,” Lombard said. “Then Selena told Taylor Swift what happened, and they were caught on camera gossiping about it. Does that pretty much sum it up?”

“…Selena goes over to Taylor Swift, and she’s whispering something in her ear,” Quirke said. “And what really came out of this to make everybody believe that it was about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner refusing for her to take a photo with them is that the friend next to Taylor says in response to what Selena had been saying, she said, allegedly, ‘Timothee or Timothee Chalamet.’ That’s basically what lip readers have been saying, and that’s kind of how we got the vibe that that might be what they’re talking about. So I do have a quote here that I’d like to read about that kind of confirms what Selena had been saying. It’s what the Internet believes she was saying. It says, ‘I asked for a picture with him, and she said no.’ And then Taylor looks shocked to hear this. And then the friend next to her, like I said, says Timothee, kind of confirming that. And it’s just really interesting because, again, it’s all what lip readers were telling us at the moment.”

“I mean, wow, the lip readers on the Internet,” Lombard said. “So, Branson one of your TMZ photographers sought Timothee out in L.A. to Timothee’s surprise. And of course, he asked for his side of the story.”

“No, no, this is absolutely crazy,” Quirke said. “I actually talked to that photog this morning when I came to work about how this whole thing went down. I mean, she was out there in Beverly Hills. She was out there for it to be searching for celebrities for somebody else at the time. But what had actually happened was she looked over and she saw Timothee Chalamet and she took that opportunity and ran right over to him and said, ‘OK, oh my gosh, I got to ask the burning question.’ She went ahead and asked Timothee, ‘Is there beef between Selena and Kylie?’ You can go on our website and look at this entire video. At first, Timothee gives her the cold shoulder, keeps on walking. Obviously, he doesn’t want to talk about it. He didn’t even expect to see us there. He himself kept saying, ‘What are the chances? What are the chances that this photog from TMZ was out there at the exact moment?’ I mean, he had his hoodie on. He was pretty well disguised. Who would recognize him, you know? Well, he was out there and she went and asked him. She said, ‘Hey, is there a beef between you and Selena?’ And he said, ‘Of course not.’ And the other quote is she asked if there’s any beef between him or Selena or Kylie at all. And he says, no. And that’s all we got from him. I’m sure we’ll hear more or we won’t hear more. But at the moment, that’s all that he’s telling us.”

“All right. I mean, that’s all you can ask for,” Lombard said. “And good for her, too, for, you know, grabbing that bull by the horns and just saying, hey, ‘I see him.'”

