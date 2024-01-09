MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Taylor Swift left this year’s Golden Globes empty-handed.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about Swift being in an unfamiliar position.

“Jacob, her Eras Tour film lost to ‘Barbie,'” Lombard said.

“I think that was a shock to a lot of people who saw Taylor Swift in the crowd, who would figure if Taylor Swift’s in the crowd, she’s probably there to accept an award,” Wasserman said. “But that wasn’t the case last night at the Golden Globes when she was nominated for Box Office Achievement Award. And it’s a new award, which, as you guessed it, goes to the person or the movie who had the best movie in the box office. And while Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie did incredibly well, in fact, the best live event film of all time, it was no match to Barbie, which ended up taking up the prize.”

“So Taylor left the awards show early,” Lombard said. “Jacob, Some people are saying she did that because she didn’t win. Some believe she left early due to the award show host singling her out.”

“Well, I think we should point out that Taylor Swift was the first person giving a standing ovation to Barbie after she lost,” Wasserman said. “And then we’re told from a source who was directly tied to the situation that apparently shortly after the award, Taylor stepped out to go to the bathroom. She was mingling with people outside the venue and then ended up just leaving the ceremony 15 minutes before it ended. But to your point, I think a lot of people were thinking she was not happy at that joke that Joe Koy made. He was the host last night and pointed fun at the fact that the camera pans to her so much during NFL games and how people want to have to sit through the same during the Golden Globes.”

“I don’t feel like she left because of that,” Lombard said. ‘I just don’t see her doing that. I kind of see her shrugging it off and shaking it off, if you will, right?”

“She definitely shook it off,” Wasserman said.

“She did,” Lombard said. “Jacob, thank you.”

Each weekday, a News 5 team member talks with a “TMZ” correspondent based in its Playa Vista, California, office. The segment airs at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday on the Gulf Coast CW. It also is published on wkrg.com.