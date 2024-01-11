MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Are Dua Lipa and Callum Turner a couple? That’s what some think after the two shared a slow dance.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about the alleged star-studded couple.

“Good to see you, my friend,” Lombard said. “So are these two together?”

“I think we have to get a little bit more confirmation, but on its face, it definitely seems like something’s there because they showed up last night at a premiere for a new series that Callum Turner stars in called ‘Masters of the Air,'” Wasserman said. “And it’s going to be on Apple. And what was interesting was why Dua Lipa was there, because she’s not in the cast. We actually don’t even know what she has to do with this other than maybe she was there as Callum’s date.”

“Talk started during that premiere party,” Lombard said. “They were seen slow dancing, and it looks like a photographer was able to get some video of that when a door was left cracked, Jacob?”

“Yeah, and it was in a room that was private, so maybe they just wanted to have some one-on-one time,” Wasserman said. “What’s interesting is when Callum was walking in, I guess Paps had maybe heard that he had a thing with Dua Lipa, so they asked him about it and he was pretty quiet on the situation. He didn’t want to talk about it, so makes me think there might be something there.”

“Nothing from her side either?” Lombard asked.

“Not yet,” Wasserman replied.

“More to come,” Lombard said. “Thanks, Jacob.”