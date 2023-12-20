MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Instagram famous Brody the Goldendoodle attended the Lakers-Knicks game on Monday night.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about Brody’s appearance at Crypto.com Arena.

“Jacob, did you happen to be there to see Brody cheering on his team?” Lombard asked.

“I unfortunately was not there, but it it’s definitely a sight to see,” Wasserman replied. “I mean, the 3-year-old dog was sitting courtside last night and even had some better seats than some of the biggest stars in Hollywood like Timothee Chalamet.”

“Brody got a lot of attention during that game, Jacob, including the attention of an ESPN play-by-play announcer,” Lombard said.

“Yes, Mike Breen, who was on the call, said that he had never seen anything like this in his 30-year career,” Wasserman said. “And frankly, I mean, as long as I’ve been watching sports, I’ve never seen something like this. I don’t even know how a dog is allowed inside the Crypto.com Arena. I thought that might have been forbidden. And I’m curious to see moving forward if other people are bringing their dogs in because I feel like it could create some problems.”

“I was thinking the same thing; then I read he’s a service dog,” Lombard said. “I don’t know, but we’re looking at this video now. He even got into a dance battle with another fan and won the title of Fan of the Game.”

“I feel like people are going to side more with the dog than the fan in this situation,” Wasserman said. “It seems like an unfair competition to me. But, you know, in my opinion, I think just due to the response that we’re seeing, there should be more dogs sitting courtside. This should be just the beginning of a long time for dogs to be courtside.”

“I’m all for it,” Lombard said. “Love dogs with their own social media accounts, don’t you?”

“Oh, love it,” Wasserman replied. “How could you not? How could you not?”

“I can scroll on their photos and videos for hours, and by the time I finish, I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s 4 in the morning, and I have to be out a couple of hours,'” Lombard said.

