MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chevy Chase went on stage in a wheelchair to promote “Christmas Vacation,” but when he stood up to greet the crowd, he fell off the stage.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about Chase’s fall.

“Jacob, thankfully, he is all right,” Lombard said. “Some people are wondering if this was a stunt.”

“It was not a stunt,” Wasserman replied. “This was just an unfortunate situation. Apparently, while he was in Buffalo, New York, and there for this big event. He was on stage and just got blinded by the lights and couldn’t see where he was walking. And it led to an unfortunate fall. What’s kind of funny, well not so funny, but a lot of people might think that this was a joke because on Saturday Night Live he would always have bits where he was falling down.”

Lombard said Chase was in a wheelchair at an event for Sylvester Stallone as well.

“Well, apparently, from what I’ve seen in different reports, it’s that he just travels a lot,” Wasserman said. “And I guess this just maybe takes the load off a little bit. His rep assured outlets that he’s completely fine and in good health and just travels a lot.”

“Jacob, since we are talking about Chevy Chase and Christmas vacation, what is your favorite Christmas vacation moment?” Lombard asked.

“My favorite Christmas Vacation moment has to be when I went to Hawaii when I was a kid,” Wasserman said. “It was the only time I’d ever been, and my parents took me and my sister to this hotel. But they said they’re still paying off today. But it was it was the best time. I didn’t leave. They had a water park. I’ll never forget that. What about you, Cherish? I know you’re asking me. What about you?”

“Well, I don’t really have a Christmas vacation moment because I’ve never taken an actual Christmas vacation,” Lombard replied. “But from the movie, it has to be the squirrel scene.”

“Oh, you’re asking about the movie?” Wasserman replied.

“That’s OK,” Lombard said. “We love hearing about your life, too. You’ve never seen Christmas vacation. What?”

“I have never seen the movie,” Wasserman said. “I just thought you were asking me about the vacation in my life.”

“All right, on your to-do list this holiday season, just for kicks and giggles, you have to watch that movie,” Lombard said.

