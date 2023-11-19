MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Singer-songwriter Cassie said she is suing her ex-boyfriend Sean Diddy, alleging rape, abuse and human trafficking.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman on the groundbreaking news.

“Let’s start with Cassie’s physical and emotional abuse claims that she says went on for years,” Lombard said.

“Yeah, she says this went on for a long time through the course of their relationship, where she claims Diddy was extremely abusive, not just emotionally but physically, too, stomping and hitting her as they got in constant fights over the years,” Wasserman said.

Lombard mentioned the “pretty mindblowing” trafficking allegations.

“She claims that Diddy forced her to have sex with sex workers at various hotel rooms,” Wasserman said. “And if that’s so, it’s pretty damning allegations.”

Then Lombard mentioned the rape allegation, which was the straw that broke the camel’s back, according to Cassie.

“So apparently, when these two were about to break up, they went out to dinner to try to hash things out,” Wasserman said. “And according to Cassie, one thing led to another, and Diddy forced himself on her as they got back home. And as she puts it, he raped her.”

“And she even says Diddy threatened to blow up another rapper’s car, and she thinks he actually did it,” Lombard said.

Wasserman mentioned that the rapper was Kid Cudi, whose car did blow up.

Lombard said Diddy is denying all of this.

Now, Cassie has a husband and child.

“So some may be asking why she waited until now to make these claims. And what does she want out of this lawsuit?” Lombard asked.

“Well, so it sounds like she filed this in New York, and she was going up against the statute of limitations. So that just from a filing standpoint and, of course, filing a lawsuit like this, I mean, it’s changing her life. She’s an artist, too. And P Diddy is a media mogul, nearly a billionaire. So, to go after someone like this and to reveal these claims or to make these allegations is definitely eye-opening. And it’s going to go on for quite some time. And she’s suing him for millions of dollars.”

