MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s official: Cardi B and Offset are no longer together.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman about the superstar rap couple’s breakup.

“Jacob, neither of them came out and confirmed it was over until last night,” Lombard said.

“It was last night that Cardi B, I guess, wanted to take control of the narrative because she let her millions of followers know that she’s single and actually has been for a long time,” Wasserman said. “It sounds like her and Offset have been separated now for months. She’s just decided to speak it about it as she heads into the new year, saying that in this new year, she wants to be more free and open about her life. But I feel like it’s maybe teeing up for something a little bit bigger.”

“OK, so as far as why they’re breaking up, Offset implied Cardi may have cheated on him earlier this year,” Lombard said. “And there were also what you kind of alluded to talks about cheating in 2020.”

“Yeah, and you know, they’ve always pointed the finger back and forth at each other, so frankly, I don’t really know,” Wasserman said. “But we do know that they just had they they’ve there’s been a lot of name calling. And what makes it all the more complicated is that they share two kids. Of course, Christmas is coming up and the holidays. So it’s going to be interesting to see how that plays out as well.”

“Now, legally, Jacob, they are still together, correct?” Lombard asked.

“Yes, and in the past, we’ve seen them file for divorce and then rescind the divorce,” Wasserman replied. “So there are always again, they’re always going back and forth with each other. For some reason, though, this feels pretty real. It seems like Cardi B is putting a period on it, and I’m just curious to see how she’s going to move forward.”

“We will see in the new year what it sounds like,” Lombard said.

Each weekday, a News 5 team member talks with a “TMZ” correspondent based in its Playa Vista, California, office. The segment airs at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday on the Gulf Coast CW. It also is published on wkrg.com.