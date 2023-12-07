MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cardi B and Offset unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Cardi B is telling her followers to unfollow Offset as well. What could all this mean?

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Eric Sinsley about the rap couple’s social media antics.

“Eric, the way this is playing out on social media sounds a bit childish,” Lombard said.

“First, they unfollowed each other,” Sinsley said. “Then on Monday, Cardi posted a series of Instagram stories and she said, ‘You know, when you just outgrow relationships, I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings. I’ve got to put myself first.’ And then Offset fired back if you will, and he made a Scarface reference, and he’s basically suggesting that he’s the brains behind their success.”

Lombard mentioned the couple has had issues for a while. They got married in 2017 and nearly got a divorce in 2020 before announcing they would stay together.

“Yeah, and back in 2020, she did come out, and she confirmed that Offset did indeed cheat, and she kind of referenced that she was trying to please everyone, her followers,” Sinsley said. “She was feeling pressure from her family and her friends. And one might argue that with her music and some of her pictures, she posts that she may not be religious, but she is. And she actually had a priest help reconcile things between the two.”

“Oh, wow,” Lombard said. “And she also said that he had changed. As of now, neither Cardi B nor Offset has filed for divorce this time. Correct?”

“That is correct,” Sinsley said. “The latest we know is she did an Instagram live video, and she basically says that she’s done protecting and that she wants to lose all the dead weight. She knows what she wants professionally, financially, emotionally. And she even tells her followers not to wait until the new year, but to do what they want right now.”

Each weekday, a News 5 team member talks with a “TMZ” correspondent based in its Playa Vista, California, office. The segment airs at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday on the Gulf Coast CW. It also is published on wkrg.com.