MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cardi B is defending Will Smith after a man claiming to be a former friend and assistant of Smith’s said he once saw Smith and Duane Martin having sex.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Towanda Robinson on what Cardi B had to say on the recent development.

“She’s taking up for Smith and slamming the woman who interviewed that man, making these claims, Towanda,” Lombard said.

“Yeah, so the woman making the claims, I shouldn’t say making the claims; she allowed her platform for the gentleman to make the claims,” Robinson said. “Her name is Tasha K, and back in 2018, she used her same platform to kind of go against Cardi, in which led Cardi to sue her successfully for about $3.4 million.”

Lombard mentioned Tasha K seemed shocked when she heard the news about Smith and Brown, but Cardi B is saying she knew what was coming and gave Brother Bilaal the platform.

“She’s saying that she now knows what kind of person Tasha is, and that there’s no way Tasha would have even given the man the platform if she didn’t know that there was going to be this bombshell revelation,” Robinson said. “She just thinks Tasha is kind of a shady person.”

Lombard mentioned Tasha K is also in the middle of a lawsuit with R. Kelly.

“Yeah, so he’s also sued her for defamation,” Robinson said. “She’s just really finding herself in terrible situations with all, not all, but with a lot of celebrities. And it’s just really making her not look good and putting a really bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths around the world.”

“Maybe she needs to step back and just kind of see what’s going on: the big picture,” Lombard said.

Each weekday, a News 5 team member talks with a “TMZ” correspondent based in its Playa Vista, California, office. The segment airs at 9 p.m. each weekday on The Gulf Coast CW. It also is published on wkrg.com.