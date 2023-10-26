MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Britney Spears’ memoir released on Tuesday, and she’s making 25% of the net profits.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Towanda Robinson on the release of Spears’ long awaited memoir.

“She’s already sold over 400 copies of the book, and the trajectory is that it’s on its way to sell over a million copies,” Robinson said. “So she’s going to make a little bit of money. And that 25% also is said to have covered the advance that she got, which was $12.5 million.”

Lombard released a hefty piece of information from the memoir: Spears had a panic attack just before her infamous 2007 MTV VMA performance of “Gimme More” because Justin Timberlake, whom she previously dated, was there.

“She said that everything was going wrong backstage,” Robinson said. “And then to make things worse, she was caught off guard when she saw Justin Timberlake and it just threw her into a panic attack.”

Lombard acknowledged Timberlake is mentioned in the memoir a number of times, but he has yet to make a statement to the public. Robinson said it seems like everything continues to sail smoothly on his end even though Spears discussed their abortion and a number of things from their relationship.

